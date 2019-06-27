STURGIS | After a concert last week in Deadwood fell victim to weather, the Northern Hills Community Band finally opened its 2019 summer concert season in Sturgis Sunday night.
The 63-member band is made up of musicians from Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Lead, Central City, Deadwood, Newell, and even as far away as Reliance and De Smet.
The band, directed by Christopher Hahn, has its roots in municipal bands funded by the City of Deadwood and the Homestake Mining Co., of Lead.
In 1982, the city of Deadwood discontinued funding for its municipal band.
A group of musicians and other arts patrons formed a non-profit called the Northern Black Hills Society for the Preservation of the Performing Arts, which helped fund the Northern Hills Community Band.
The band’s 2019 schedule includes eight remaining concerts, two parades and two march concerts through the summer in the Northern Hills.
In addition to fundraising, the band’s board of directors is also working with high school band directors, along with musicians from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, to encourage younger musicians to join the band.
The band’s next concert is tonight, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Spearfish City Park.
Upcoming appearances include a concert on July 4 in Lead at 8 p.m., and on July 19 at the Homestake Opera House in Lead at 7 p.m.
The band returns to the Sturgis City Park on July 21, with a concert at Herrmann Park in Belle Fourche on July 24.
Three remaining appearances are in Deadwood on July 25, 26, 27.