Under the old adage, experience is the best teacher, Spearfish High School returns a state-savvy cross-country squad.
Meanwhile, Lead-Deadwood will begin banking experience by bringing a young team to the new season.
Returning letterwinners for the Spearfish girls are, senior Angela Hovdenes, sophomore Logan Bunney, Freshmen Jadyn Johnson and Halle Fjelland, and 8th graders Ella Servaty and Josie Tobin.
"We have the entire state team returning from last year," said coach Andy VanDeest. "We have a well-rounded crew."
VanDeest said that experience will drive the team this year.
Returning lettermen for the SHS boys are senior Rigel Roberdeau and junior Cole Hansen.
Isaiah Childers, Ryan Harris, Tanner Hansen, Stran Holben and Carter Thorman graduated.
"We have some good upper class leadership in Rigel and Ryan Peldo (a junior) along with seven freshmen boys," said VanDeest.
Promising prospects include Max Ensor, Finn Hamilton, Korben Harris, Jason Palmgren, Logan Strand, Keenan Uridales and William Williams.
"We are looking for the freshmen to step up," said VanDeest.
Custer hosts the Black Hills Conference meet Oct. 4 at Rocky Knolls Golf Course.
"Custer is going to be tough," said VanDeest of the BHC girls favorite."Sturgis boys will also be tough."
Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls is the site of the State Class AA meet Oct. 20.
"Brandon Valley returns the individual 5,000 meters state champion. Sioux Falls Lincoln is always good in both boys and girls. Rapid City Stevens should be in the top five in the girls division," he said.
Spearfish hosts the Northern Hills Invitational Friday at Evans Park.
Lead-Deadwood returns four girls and three boys from the 2017 squads.
Returning Lady Golddigger letterwearers include senior Angelica Jones, sophomores Madeline Rogers and Zariah Jones, and 8th grader Clarissa Heisinger.
Isabel Ward, Jr., and seventh-grader Sara Jones are promising newcomers.
Mara Jacobs was lost to graduation.
"We have a very young team," said coach Will Malde. "Our top runners are sophomores or younger. Madeline is finally healthy after being injured last year.
"I'm excited about all of the potential. We still have some work to do."
Returning boys lettermen are seniors Trinity Brady and Carson Pinske, and junior Pratt Williams. Brady was the lone LDHS state qualifier one year ago.
Newcomers include seniors Eric Schumacher and Eli Jordan, and freshman Landon Williams.
"I'm optimistic and excited to see what the boys will do," said Malde. "A lot of them are returning and put in a lot of mileage this summer.
"We have a good chance to be a pretty good team,” he said.
Malde said the BHC team race is hard to predict. "Custer lost a lot of good runners. Hill City lost Marion Hohn. St. Thomas More lost Ty Trainor. It's hard to say," he said.
The Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs hosts the Region 5A meet Oct. 11. The top three teams and top 20 individuals at the Region meet earn berths in the State A meet in Sioux Falls Oct. 20.
Lead-Deadwood’s harriers compete in the Augustana Twilight meet Friday.