Northern Hills Hunger banquet set

SPEARFISH | The Northern Hills Hunger Banquet returns to increase awareness of the reality of local hunger and poverty during the 2020 Northern Hills Hunger Banquet Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

The banquet will take place in the Jacket Legacy Room, located on the second floor of the Black Hills State University Student Union. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

During the event, participants receive a ticket, are assigned to a class and will be served a meal coinciding with that class. The event will highlight local stories and statistics to further the impact of the experience.

The event creates awareness about hunger and poverty issues in the Northern Black Hills, as well as generating exposure for Northern Hills Sources of Support (SOS).

Northern Hills SOS is a non-profit organization located in Spearfish. Their mission is to create a poverty-aware community that builds strong and supportive relationships with those in need.

SOS also coordinates with other non-profits in the area to help identify gaps and eliminate overlaps in services for those in need.

"Our inaugural Hunger Banquet in January of 2019 was a great success and we're so excited to bring it back for 2020,” said Christine Pierson, NHSOS Executive Director.