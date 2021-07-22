Northern Hills Moon Walk scheduled for Saturday

The Black Hills National Forest will hold its second Moon Walk program of the year at 7 p.m. Saturday, near Jenny Gulch. The Forest Service said the educational hike will be one-half mile round-trip.

Because of limited parking, the Forest Service is encouraging visitors to carpool.

Featured speakers Corissa Busse and Lori Brown, both of The Nature Conservancy, will discuss the role beavers play in our ecosystem.

“Beavers are nature’s ecosystem engineers,” Busse said. “They help restore and protect our landscape from drought, wildfire, and more — and create some of the most lush, diverse, culturally significant and wildlife friendly areas of the forest and prairies. But in many areas, beavers have been removed from our streams for centuries and need our help to recover.”

Participants will learn about the power and future potential of stream restoration in the Black Hills area, the effects of this work across western South Dakota, and the role of beavers in this effort.

To reach the Moon Walk from Rapid City, drive west on State Highway 44 for 14 miles to U.S. Highway 385. Turn right toward Deadwood and continue north for 1.4 miles, then turn left onto Silver City Road.