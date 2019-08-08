{{featured_button_text}}
072519-nh-bhgold001.jpg (copy)

Five Black Hills Gold swim team members competed in the South Dakota Long Course state meet in Sioux Falls. Front row, from left, are Rylan VanDeest and Peyton VanDeest. Back row, from left, are Tristin Hendricks, Conrad Thorman and Tarynn Ball.

 Jim Holland, Journal staff

Eighteen swimmers from three Northern Hills teams competed at the South Dakota Long Course meet July 26-28 in Sioux Falls.

Maeve Campbell of the Deadwood-Lead 76ers recorded third place in the girls 11-12 high-point standings. Campbell won the 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breast stroke and 200-meter individual medley.

Hunter Johnson of the 76ers captured third place in the boys 11-12 high-point category. Johnson finished first in the 100-meter back stroke.

Sioux Falls Swim team was the team champion with 5,856.50 points. Deadwood-Lead 76ers claimed 13th place with 298. Sturgis Stingrays posted 14th place with 266. Black Hills Gold of Spearfish collected 15th place with 244.50.

Following are Northern Hills swimmers results:

Black Hills Gold

Girls

9-10

Peyton VanDeest -- 50 back -- 15. :47.06; 100 back -- 16. 1:41.60; 50 fly -- 8. :45.85; 100 fly -- 6. 1:46.09; 50 breast -- 8. :50.43; 100 breast -- 7. 1:51.44; 200 IM -- 7. 3:28.54.

13-14

Taryn Ball -- 50 free -- 10. :30.86; 100 free -- 9. 1:07.46; 400 free -- 10. 5:16.69; 800 free -- 13. 11:02.86; 1,500 free -- 7. 21:21.70; 100 back -- 17. 1:21.20; 200 back -- 12. 2:53.76

Boys

9-10

Rylan VanDeest -- 50 breast -- 16. 59.44

15-16

Tristin Hendricks -- 50 free -- 7. :28.13; 100 free -- 7. 1:02.25; 100 back -- 11. 1:15.28; 200 back -- 7. 2:44.09; 100 breast -- 7. 1:20.25; 200 breast -- 4. 2:54.76; 200 IM -- 4. 2:33.95.

17-19

Conrad Thorman -- 200 free -- 10. 2:14.44; 400 free -- 6. 4:48.44; 800 free -- 3. 9:56.44; 100 back -- 8. 1:10.11; 200 back -- 3. 2:29.35; 200 IM -- 6. 2:28.08; 400 IM -- 4. 5:13.87.

Deadwood-Lead 76ers

Girls

11-12

Maeve Campbell -- 200 free -- 2. 2:25.85; 400 free -- 1. 5:11.29;

100 back -- 3. 1:16.45; 100 fly -- 6. 1:21.50; 50 breast -- 3. :40.42 100 breast -- 1. 1:27.62; 200 IM -- 1. 2:46.20.

Ivy Hayes -- 50 free -- 19. :33.94; 200 free -- 18. 2:43.82; 50 breast -- 9. :43.15; 100 breast -- 15. 1:42.83; 200 IM -- 12. 3:08.98.

13-14

Jocelyn Dirksen -- 100 back -- 4. 1:14.28; 200 back -- 5. 2:42.31; 100 fly -- 6. 1:13.78; 200 fly -- 4. 2:47.42; 100 breast -- 13. 1:31.86; 200 IM -- 6. 2:42.61; 400 IM -- 3. 5:44.07.

Boys

11-12

Hunter Johnson -- 200 free -- 3. 2:32.59; 400 free -- 2. 5:25.79; 50 back -- 2. :36.74; 100 back -- 1. 1:18.12; 100 fly -- 5. 1:18.93; 100 breast -- 5. 1:34.14; 200 IM -- 2. 2:48.02.

Sturgis Stingrays

Girls

9-10

Noree Hammerstrom -- 50 free -- 6. :37.48; 100 free -- 11. 1:25.08; 100 back -- 12. 1:39.14; 50 fly -- 4. :40.91; 100 fly -- 4. 1:41.21; 100 breast -- 11. 1:56.56; 200 IM -- 3. 3:23.51

Boys

9-10

Aaron Ainslie -- 50 fly -- 18. :51.21; 50 breast -- 14. :57.29; 100 breast -- 12. 2:04.00.

11-12

Keegan Jones -- 50 back -- 4. :38.45; 100 free -- 10. 1:13.39; 50 fly -- 100 fly -- 6. 1:20.89

Nathan Ainslie -- 100 breast -- 6. 1:34.22

Manny Jaramillo -- 100 free -- 1:16.79

13-14

200 free relay -- 5. Sturgis Stingrays (Gaven Petrick, Dylan Chamley, Owen Hale, Christian Ainslie), 2:20.54.

200 medley relay -- 5. Sturgis Stingrays (Christian Ainslie, Dylan Chamley, Gaven Petrick, Owen Hale), 2:47.55.

400 free relay -- 6. Sturgis Stingrays (Christian Ainslie, Owen Hale, Dylan Chamley, Gaven Petrick), 5:29.79.

