Eighteen swimmers from three Northern Hills teams competed at the South Dakota Long Course meet July 26-28 in Sioux Falls.
Maeve Campbell of the Deadwood-Lead 76ers recorded third place in the girls 11-12 high-point standings. Campbell won the 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breast stroke and 200-meter individual medley.
Hunter Johnson of the 76ers captured third place in the boys 11-12 high-point category. Johnson finished first in the 100-meter back stroke.
Sioux Falls Swim team was the team champion with 5,856.50 points. Deadwood-Lead 76ers claimed 13th place with 298. Sturgis Stingrays posted 14th place with 266. Black Hills Gold of Spearfish collected 15th place with 244.50.
Following are Northern Hills swimmers results:
Black Hills Gold
Girls
9-10
Peyton VanDeest -- 50 back -- 15. :47.06; 100 back -- 16. 1:41.60; 50 fly -- 8. :45.85; 100 fly -- 6. 1:46.09; 50 breast -- 8. :50.43; 100 breast -- 7. 1:51.44; 200 IM -- 7. 3:28.54.
13-14
Taryn Ball -- 50 free -- 10. :30.86; 100 free -- 9. 1:07.46; 400 free -- 10. 5:16.69; 800 free -- 13. 11:02.86; 1,500 free -- 7. 21:21.70; 100 back -- 17. 1:21.20; 200 back -- 12. 2:53.76
Boys
9-10
Rylan VanDeest -- 50 breast -- 16. 59.44
15-16
Tristin Hendricks -- 50 free -- 7. :28.13; 100 free -- 7. 1:02.25; 100 back -- 11. 1:15.28; 200 back -- 7. 2:44.09; 100 breast -- 7. 1:20.25; 200 breast -- 4. 2:54.76; 200 IM -- 4. 2:33.95.
17-19
Conrad Thorman -- 200 free -- 10. 2:14.44; 400 free -- 6. 4:48.44; 800 free -- 3. 9:56.44; 100 back -- 8. 1:10.11; 200 back -- 3. 2:29.35; 200 IM -- 6. 2:28.08; 400 IM -- 4. 5:13.87.
Deadwood-Lead 76ers
Girls
11-12
Maeve Campbell -- 200 free -- 2. 2:25.85; 400 free -- 1. 5:11.29;
100 back -- 3. 1:16.45; 100 fly -- 6. 1:21.50; 50 breast -- 3. :40.42 100 breast -- 1. 1:27.62; 200 IM -- 1. 2:46.20.
Ivy Hayes -- 50 free -- 19. :33.94; 200 free -- 18. 2:43.82; 50 breast -- 9. :43.15; 100 breast -- 15. 1:42.83; 200 IM -- 12. 3:08.98.
13-14
Jocelyn Dirksen -- 100 back -- 4. 1:14.28; 200 back -- 5. 2:42.31; 100 fly -- 6. 1:13.78; 200 fly -- 4. 2:47.42; 100 breast -- 13. 1:31.86; 200 IM -- 6. 2:42.61; 400 IM -- 3. 5:44.07.
Boys
11-12
Hunter Johnson -- 200 free -- 3. 2:32.59; 400 free -- 2. 5:25.79; 50 back -- 2. :36.74; 100 back -- 1. 1:18.12; 100 fly -- 5. 1:18.93; 100 breast -- 5. 1:34.14; 200 IM -- 2. 2:48.02.
Sturgis Stingrays
Girls
9-10
Noree Hammerstrom -- 50 free -- 6. :37.48; 100 free -- 11. 1:25.08; 100 back -- 12. 1:39.14; 50 fly -- 4. :40.91; 100 fly -- 4. 1:41.21; 100 breast -- 11. 1:56.56; 200 IM -- 3. 3:23.51
Boys
9-10
Aaron Ainslie -- 50 fly -- 18. :51.21; 50 breast -- 14. :57.29; 100 breast -- 12. 2:04.00.
11-12
Keegan Jones -- 50 back -- 4. :38.45; 100 free -- 10. 1:13.39; 50 fly -- 100 fly -- 6. 1:20.89
Nathan Ainslie -- 100 breast -- 6. 1:34.22
Manny Jaramillo -- 100 free -- 1:16.79
13-14
200 free relay -- 5. Sturgis Stingrays (Gaven Petrick, Dylan Chamley, Owen Hale, Christian Ainslie), 2:20.54.
200 medley relay -- 5. Sturgis Stingrays (Christian Ainslie, Dylan Chamley, Gaven Petrick, Owen Hale), 2:47.55.
400 free relay -- 6. Sturgis Stingrays (Christian Ainslie, Owen Hale, Dylan Chamley, Gaven Petrick), 5:29.79.