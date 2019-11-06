Toys for Tots and Ugly Sweater contest
On Nov. 8, you can help with a fun fundraiser.
Shiner Beer is joining is hosting a toy drive for Toys For Tots. Bring in a unwrapped gift for a child from infants up to 17 years of age and Shiner will buy you your first Shiner Cheer. There will be tons of cool swag giveaways and food and drink specials all night long.
There will also be an Ugly Sweater contest with prizes for the winners. All cash donations and donated toys will go to children in the Lead/Deadwood area.
Scrooge of Deadwood
At the end of the month, a great dinner theater is planned.
The Scrooge of Deadwood is an original production of the Deadwood 1876 Theater. Begin your evening Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing Catering that is accompanied by the best banjo and guitar picker in the Hills, Mr. Marvin Barry.
The intrigue (play) starts at 6:30 p.m. Deadwood’s most infamous bad man, owner of the Gem Saloon, Al Swearingen, battles his demons and indulges his delights in this very Deadwood Christmas tale that you will not soon forget.
Here are some of the other biggest events in November:
- Nov. 8: Hairball in Concert, Deadwood Mountain Grand
- Nov. 8: Charley Pride, Deadwood Mountain Grand
- Nov. 14: Preservation Thursday, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
- Nov. 15-17: The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their fall production of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” Historic Homestake Opera House-313 W. Main Street
- Nov. 15-16: Snoozeum, Days of '76 Museum
- Nov. 16: The Oak Ridge Boys, Deadwood Mountain Grand
- Nov. 16: Holiday Art Of Local, SpringHill Suites
- Nov. 16: Deadwood’s Big Whiskey, Historic Main Street
- Nov. 22-24: The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their fall production of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” Historic Homestake Opera House-313 W. Main Street
- Nov. 22: Cheech & Chong in concert, Deadwood Mountain Grand
- Nov. 30: Williams & Ree in concert Deadwood Mountain Grand