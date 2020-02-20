O'Leary new Homestake Opera House executive director

LEAD | Patrick O'Leary has been hired by the Historic Homestake Opera House as its new leader. He assumed his new role on Feb. 10.

“Patrick brings a wealth of experience as he assumes the position as Opera House Executive Director,” said Jay Jacobs, president of the Board of Directors. “His extensive background in theater, fund development and nonprofit management are important elements as the organization moves to restoring the Opera House.”

O’Leary claims South Dakota as home and has long-standing ties to the Black Hills. Raised in Yankton, he intended to become a teacher and spent two and a half years at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. He later enrolled in the University of South Dakota and graduated with a degree in theater.

“The Black Hills are to me a very special place,” O’Leary said. “What I learned at Black Hills State allowed me to get my first job in a summer stock on the east coast. I’m excited about the future of the Homestake Opera House. Once we complete restoration it could become the ‘living room’ for Lead and the Northern Hills, a place where people gather and socialize and spotlight art and culture.”