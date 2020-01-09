Organic Farm expanding near Sturgis

“That’s how I was raised,” she said.

“Mom had allergies to chemicals. We just didn’t spray stuff around. We use manure and we squash bugs,” she said.

They eventually added a few livestock to provide manure for soil fertility. They raise chickens, both for eggs and to sell as broilers, along with lambs and steers.

Bear Butte Gardens offers its produce through a Community Supported Agriculture program where subscribers pay a seasonal fee to receive a variety of products either weekly or bi-weekly.

They also sell through their website, bearbuttegardens.com and also participate in the Sturgis Farmer’s Market from June through September in town.

The new farm stand will allow Michelle to have a set place to sell her produce, instead of sharing space with their vehicles and farm implements in a nearby garage.

“We just needed to move up from having people get stuff out of the garage,” she said. “You want to work on the tractor or another vehicle out there, that means I have to move all my garden stuff.”