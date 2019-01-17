Construction is proceeding on a $4 million project to build an outdoor public square in Deadwood.
Ground was broken on Jan. 7 for the square project, to be built at the corner of Main and Deadwood Streets at the site of the Franklin Motor Inn, which is to be razed in the first phase of the project.
The historic site was once home to Deadwood’s original city hall building along with a theater and opera house.
The square project is a collaboration between the Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation, the City of Deadwood, Deadwood Main Street Initiative, and Deadwood Historical Preservation Commission.
The total of $2 million in state funds, including a $1.7 million influx from the state in October, matched s 2017 dollar-for-dollar pledge from the historical preservation commission, allowing construction on the project to commence.
Similar to Rapid City Main Street Square and Sturgis' Harley-Davidson Rally Point, Deadwood’s public gathering space, to be called Outlaw Square, could host community events, including outdoor concerts. It is slated for completion by Labor Day.