Emily Weatherill of Madison is one of 14 students at Black Hills State University who received a $4,000 fellowship to conduct scientific research with a faculty mentor at BHSU this year.
Emily will graduate in May with a double major in biology and psychology. She is currently completing a year of biology research alongside biology professor Dr. Dave Bergmann.
Through the National Science Foundation funded S.D. EPSCoR project, Emily received a monetary stipend and invaluable experience in her field.
“Emily is working towards DNA fingerprinting to determine how many possible species we have in bacterial isolates recovered from dry sediment in the Sanford Underground Research Facility,” said Bergmann.
This research is important, says Bergmann, because the isolates appear to consist of bacteria which often produce antibacterial compounds, some of which are used in medicine.
“This experience will be useful to Emily as she conducts future research in microbiology or any health-science related field,” said Bergmann.
From working with pipettes to DNA sequencing, Emily said this research has allowed her to continue to apply knowledge and skills she’s learned in the classroom at BHSU.
“My courses in genetics and molecular biology provided good introductory information for this project. I’d taken a few classes with Dr. Bergmann, and I’d heard about his work on genetic characterization of this bacteria. When applying for the fellowship, I mentioned I wanted to work with him,” Emily said.
After taking 21 credits of online dual-credit classes through Black Hills State University while still in high school, Emily knew she would become a Yellow Jacket. Academic quality, combined with the environmental emphasis in biology she wanted, and a beautiful location, made the choice to attend BHSU an easy decision.
Emily’s career goal is to work in zoology or ethology, animal behavior, combining her two major areas at BHSU. In addition to her fellowship with Dr. Bergmann, Emily also completed an internship at Avera Institute of Genetics during her sophomore year of college and volunteered at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.
It’s these three experiences that have inspired Emily’s interest in epigenetics - a field within genetics that studies changes in gene expression that not caused by changes in the genetic code or DNA.
“Diet, sleep, exercise can all affect how different genes are turned on or off. I want to examine how animals are affected, on an epigenetic level, by habitat destruction or climate change to guide conservation practices,” said Emily.
Students who received an EPSCoR fellowship for the 2018-19 academic year:
Grace Baumgarten, chemistry major from Rapid City working with Dr. Katrina Jensen.
Zach Davis, exploratory studies major from Spearfish working with Dr. Justin Ramsey.
Alison Jones, biology major from Spearfish working with Dr. Amy Asunskis.
Kanyon Lalley, environmental physical science major from Rapid City working with Dr. Abigail Domagall.
Hannah Owens, chemistry major from Spearfish working with Dr. Katrina Jensen.
Dartanian Vukota, biology and chemistry major from Sheridan, Wyo., working with Dr. Dan Asunskis.
Emily Weatherill, biology and psychology major from Madison, working with Dr. Dave Bergmann.