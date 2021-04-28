Perewitz named 2021 Sturgis rally grand marshal

The city of Sturgis announced Wednesday that Jody Perewitz has been named the 2021 Motorcycle Rally Grand Marshal.

Perewitz has become one of the most recognizable women in the motorcycle industry today, a news release said. She paved her own way into history by becoming the first woman to ever jockey an American V-Twin powered motorcycle into the record books at well over 200 mph. Perewitz now holds 16 land speed records, one of which is a world record.

In 2018, Perewitz rode a 1926 Harley-Davidson JD to travel from Portland, Maine, to Portland, Oregon — becoming one of only three women to complete the entire Cannonball. She also competed in the "Motorcycle Chase," an endurance race across the country from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to Key West, Florida. Perewitz successfully finished this race riding a 1936 Harley-Davidson VLH.

When Perewitz is not on two wheels, she handles the marketing and day-to-day activities at Perewitz Cycle Fabricators in Halifax, Massachusetts, where she works with her father, Dave Perewitz. The Perewitz name is world-renown in the custom motorcycle industry and is known for producing some of the most sought-after customs, the news release said.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will take place Aug. 6 - 15.

