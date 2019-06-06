DEADWOOD | Jim Phillips may be retired, but he certainly isn't slowing down.
If anything, he plans to be even more active in sports, which have long played a significant role in his life.
Phillips has played, coached and officiated numerous sporting activities since the 1960s.
He rode the Mickelson Trail quite often on patrol for South Dakota, Game, Fish and Parks, was also a lifeguard at the Deadwood Recreation and Aquatics Center, and taught physical education at Lead-Deadwood School.
"As of last Friday, I am totally retired from work," said Phillips. "I want to be a grandpa and go and compete in sports."
Phillips will be busy this weekend athletically competing in 20 events at the Northern Hills Senior Games.
Competing in the 70-74 age group, he is entered in the 10K and 20K bicycle race in Spearfish Canyon, basketball free throw and hoop shoot, jump rope and swimming events 50 and 100 back stroke, 50 and 100 breast stroke, 50 and 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 individual medley.
All of these events take place at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center Friday. On Saturday, Phillips makes the short trek north to Belle Fourche at Lou Graslie Field for track and field events — softball throw, 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 meters.
Phillips began competing in the Senior Games with 33 events at Rapid City in 2006.
"I was a late starter at the age of 59," he said. "It was my love of competition. I thought it would be fun to do. It's been very rewarding," he said.
Phillips was honored as Most Outstanding Male Athlete at the South Dakota Senior Games last September.
"I like the spirit of the Senior Games, and want to be an example for younger people," he said.
He participates in Senior Games at various local and state sites.
He plans to compete at the Madison Games June 29-28, Rapid City Senior Games July 24-27, and the South Dakota Senior Games September 5-8.
"I swam against a guy 100 years old last year in Sioux Falls," said Phillips. "I love the camaraderie of the Senior Games."
Phillips is also actively involved in triathlons on the State and regional level. He competed in his first triathlon in 1974. His team consisted of Loren Kambestad (running), John Keene (bicycling) and Phillips (swimming). Needless to say, the trio won the event.
He has completed 97 triathlons and expects to go over the century mark this summer
"Swimming, by far, is my best sport,"said Phillips.
Last year Phillips completed swimming 23 Black Hills lakes. "I always need a goal," he said. "I was getting kind of stagnant and thought it would he a good idea.
"Deerfield was my toughest lake. I had bronchitis. The weather was cold and I was fighting the wind," he said.
"At Dalton Lake, the water was so dirty. You couldn't see past the end of your nose," he said.
His favorite swim was at Cold Brook near Hot Springs, "It was beautiful morning with a beautiful sunrise and crystal clear lake," he said.
Phillips' wife Nancy will join him in the bike race on Friday and track and field events Saturday.
"Nancy needs to get back into it," he said.