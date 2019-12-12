PIEDMONT | Teachers, school staff and even some students got into the Christmas holiday spirit during Piedmont Elementary School's annual Ugly Sweater Contest Wednesday.
"We take this competition seriously," said fourth-grade teacher Dan Avery, as he donned his costume, a large box decorated with wrapping paper, ribbon and a bow, topped with a Santa hat.
Other fourth-grade teachers, Beck Killinger, Dominic Bradford and Jess Bernhagen, followed suit with the gift box theme, all part of the fun atmosphere at the school Wednesday.
The day has evolved from just holiday-hued and themed sweaters being worn by teachers and office staff.
Last year, principal Ethan Dschaak wore a suit made from wrapping paper. This year he donned the pink Easter Rabbit pajama costume from the movie A Christmas Story.
"It's gotten more creative over the years, that's for sure," Dschaak said.
Many of the teachers removed their costumes during classroom work to lessen the distraction during the day.
"You get to see your teacher and principal in a different environment," Dschaak said. "The kids get a kick out of it."
The sweater/costume contest is meant to add to a festive atmosphere as the Christmas and New Year's Day break approaches.
"I don't ever want to suggest that we don't instruct from bell to bell, or we have days when we're not teaching," Dschaak said.
"It's just a fun day more than anything," he said.