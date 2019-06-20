STURGIS | Strong pitching and solid defense have keyed the Sturgis American Legion Post 33 baseball team to a 11-5 record and some swagger going into a weekend tournament on their home field.
Sturgis recorded wins in four of six games last week. The Titans rapped out 16 hits in a 9-5 triumph over Rapid City Post 22 June 12. The win marked Sturgis' first victory over Post 22 since 2003.
"It was a collective effort," said Sturgis manager Wade Huntington. "When you get 16 hits, you better win. In the end we played better than they (Post 22) did."
Post 33 won three of five games at the Williston, N.D. Tournament last weekend. Sturgis notched wins over Billings, Mont., Upper Deck, Wahpeton, N.D., and Miles City, Mont., Outlaws.
The Titans suffered losses to Williston and Great Falls, Mont.
"The loss to Williston was a hangover after the big win over Rapid City Post 22," said Huntington. "We went 3-2 at the tournament and easily could have been 4-1."
Sturgis won the Spearfish Tournament the previous weekend. "Dominant pitching and timely hitting were keys," said Huntington. "We limited the damage going on.
"Our pitching has been pretty solid. We have the boys on an arm program and are seeing more velocity and less arm complaints. Tristan Walter and Gage Murphey have been good on the mound," Huntington said.
"Our defense is much improved, our most improved part of the game in 2019. Defense has been our Achilles Heel over the years."
Hitting is inconsistent. "We're up and down," said Huntington. "We rack up 16 hits against Post 22, then struggle to get the ball in play the next game.
"Because of his consistency Dylan Gillespie is hitting the ball well," Huntington said.
Gillespie is batting .386 with 14 singles and three doubles. David Anderson is hitting at a .375 clip with 12 singles, two doubles and one four-bagger.
Josh West, Anderson and Carl Nash are each four-year players on the Titans' roster.
West, a first baseman, has played baseball almost his entire life. "I like being around teammates and having a good time," he said. "We started working together as a team. Things have come together pretty well."
Anderson, a pitcher/outfielder/third baseman, has played baseball since an early age.
"I like how the game can change," he said. "Anything can happen in a split second. Everyone has been playing together for a number of years. I think we have real good team chemistry."
West and Anderson agreed a goal is to get to the state tournament, this year in Mitchell.
Nash, second baseman/pitcher, started playing hardball at the age of eight. "What I like most about the game is you can play with eight of your best friends," he said.
Nash said the win at Post 22 was significant. "Growing up, I always looked at Post 22 as one of the best ballclubs in the Midwest. To go down there and take one from them was surreal. I want everybody to play to the best of their abilities."
Sturgis, Pierre, Rapid City Post 22 and Rapid City Post 320 compete in the Region Tournament July 19-21. The top two teams at Region advance to the State Tournament in Mitchell July 26-30.
The Titans host the Sturgis Baseball Rally this weekend. Pool A teams are Sturgis, Newcastle, Wyo., and Douglas, Wyo. Pool B clubs include Wheatland, Wyo., Billings, Mont., Upper Deck and Lander, Wyo. Post 33 meets Douglas at 6:15 p.m. Friday, and Newcastle at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon the conclusion of pool play, teams will be seeded into first place, third place and fifth place games.
"Our goals are to compete every game, make sure teams have to beat us, and we don't beat ourselves," said Huntington.