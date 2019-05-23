LEAD | Ever heard of a little newspaper called The New York Times? That world-renowned publication is part of Hearst Communications, a 132-year-old publishing company with more than $11 billion in revenue in 2018.
William Randolph Hearst started his publishing business with some help from his dad, George. Senior Hearst (along with two other investors) had bought the claim discovered by the Manuel brothers in the Black Hills for $70,000 in 1877 (more than $1 million in 2016 dollars).
Just a little over two years later, they established the Homestake Mining Company and listed the shares on the New York Stock Exchange, where it remained one of the longest running publicly traded stocks in history until its closing.
The Hearsts built a mining empire in Lead, but not without making sure that the hard-rock miners who worked for Homestake had pleasant lives. Phoebe Hearst, wife of George, was a consummate philanthropist and among her many amazing gifts to the town, was a world class opera house (still open and functioning today with shows and theater offerings year round) and recreation facility.
The Homestake mine was the deepest and most productive gold mine in the Western Hemisphere, but in 2002 the price of gold dropped below what feasibly made mining it profitable and the mine closed.
After the closure, the mine was given to the state of South Dakota, and it has since become the Sanford Underground Research Facility, a National Science Foundation site, the home of the Deep Underground Science and Engineering Laboratory. It was here that the solar neutrino problem was first discovered — which became known as the Homestake Experiment. Raymond Davis Jr., Nobel prize winner, set up his original experiments observing solar neutrinos in the mid 1960s. The deep lab provides a perfect space for studying neutrinos, dark matter, and other nuclear physics topics without the background radiation that’s found above ground.
This town built by a gold mine has a rich history, and it continues to come into its own as a place of science, culture, creativity, beauty and recreation.