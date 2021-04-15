Police warn of phone scams targeting Northern Hills residents

The Spearfish Police Department is reminding residents to take steps to protect themselves from scams. Law enforcement and government agencies will never call you and ask you to send cash or gift cards or wire funds, the department said.
According to a news release, Spearfish police have recently received reports from citizens who have answered phone calls from someone falsely claiming to work for the U.S. Social Security Administration, stating the citizen’s Social Security number is being used by another person and that the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) is involved.
The scammers then direct the citizen to call a number they claim is for the DEA representative or say that the DEA will be calling the citizen. The false DEA representative then makes the following claim to the citizen: "The person using their Social Security number has money laundering and drug trafficking charges, and the citizen needs to mail cash and gift cards or wire funds to them for 'safekeeping,'" the department said.
Other reports involve scammers posing as out-of-state law enforcement agencies claiming that the citizen has a warrant for arrest out of their jurisdiction that requires them to send money, or else someone will arrive shortly to arrest the citizen.
"These claims are entirely false and are part of a phone scam to steal from you. If you receive and answer a call claiming something similar to the above, hang up immediately and call your local law enforcement agency," the news release said. The Spearfish Police Department may be reached at 642-1300.
Advances in technology have made it cheaper and easier than ever to make scam calls from anywhere in the world, police warned. Technology has also made scam calls a more widespread issue and more difficult problem to solve, allowing criminals to hide their information and identity from both those they are attempting to scam and any law enforcement agencies looking for them.
Technology also allows scammers to identify targets, make scams more believable, and increase their likelihood of successfully scamming consumers out of money or valuable information.
According to the Spearfish Police Department, the best way to protect yourself is prevention. Law enforcement advises to not answer phone calls from numbers you do not recognize, or if you do answer and do not know the caller, hang up. Phone scammers often try to hook victims with enticing offers, appeals for charitable causes, claims of being associated with a government agency, or use of threats if you don’t comply.