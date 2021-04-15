Police warn of phone scams targeting Northern Hills residents

The Spearfish Police Department is reminding residents to take steps to protect themselves from scams. Law enforcement and government agencies will never call you and ask you to send cash or gift cards or wire funds, the department said.

According to a news release, Spearfish police have recently received reports from citizens who have answered phone calls from someone falsely claiming to work for the U.S. Social Security Administration, stating the citizen’s Social Security number is being used by another person and that the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) is involved.

The scammers then direct the citizen to call a number they claim is for the DEA representative or say that the DEA will be calling the citizen. The false DEA representative then makes the following claim to the citizen: "The person using their Social Security number has money laundering and drug trafficking charges, and the citizen needs to mail cash and gift cards or wire funds to them for 'safekeeping,'" the department said.

Other reports involve scammers posing as out-of-state law enforcement agencies claiming that the citizen has a warrant for arrest out of their jurisdiction that requires them to send money, or else someone will arrive shortly to arrest the citizen.