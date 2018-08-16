The Black Hills Roundup committee of Belle Fourche was honored last week in Colorado Springs, Colo., with induction in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The Roundup, an Independence Day holiday staple for Belle Fourche and the Black Hills hosted its 99th annual rodeo this year on July 1-4, and is in preparation for the event’s 100th edition in 2019.
Attending the induction festivities were: Mark and Deb Leverington, Dave and Kellie Pummel, Greg and Sherry Smeenk, Bonnie Pierce, Sharon Kudlock, Rhonda and Kevin Fuhrer, Fermat and Barb Clarkson, Scott and Sandie Porterfield, Keith and Audra Anderson, Dirk and Betty Jo Hoffman, Chip and Dallas Conner, Karen Wagner and Jim Dolittle, Clay and Chas Crago, and Bill and Char O’Dea.