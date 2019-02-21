STURGIS | With only temporary space heaters to ward off pervasive frigid winter temperatures, workers are still making steady progress in renovating a downtown Sturgis building into a trendy boutique hotel.
Owner and developer Rod Bradley said he hopes to open The Hotel Sturgis by May 23, a date which would mark 26 weeks from the start of interior demolition on Nov. 26 of last year.
“This is Week 13,” he said while giving a tour of the hotel-in-progress Tuesday evening.
“We’re halfway there. We’re at hump week,” he said.
Plans call for 22 guest rooms, nine on the main floor and 13 on the upper floor.
Regular rooms on both floors will be 240 square feet, but will take advantage of 14-foot tall ceilings with upper loft space for additional beds.
Two large upper floor suites facing toward Main Street to the north, and other guest rooms facing Harley Davidson Way to the west will include outside decks.
“It’s a wonderful view from those outside rooms,” he said. “You can see Sturgis and the hill.”
The lobby will include a coffee shop with a walk-up window. Original glass block salvaged from the upper story windows is being reused for the interior lobby and coffee shop, he said.
Bradley also owns Bradley Storage in west Sturgis and the Oasis Bar & Lounge directly across Main Street from the hotel.
Bradley purchased the 1892 Benevolent Hall building from Connie Meyer, who operated an antique and motorcycle collectible business called C & D Sales. The building was also a long-time home to Sturgis' J.C. Penney store.
Bradley said he found boxes of Penney's memorabilia during the interior demolition.
While there is much work to be done through the extended winter, Bradley remains optimistic the hotel can be open in time for this year’s summer tourism season, certainly by the 79th Sturgis motorcycle rally in August.
“It costs about $60 a day to keep running those heaters up and down, but we’ve been able to keep moving the needle,” he said. “That’s what it’s going to take to not have down days.”