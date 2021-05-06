Public hearing on rally drinking rules set for May 17

The public will have a chance to weigh in on allowing open containers of beer and wine on downtown Sturgis streets during the 2021 motorcycle rally, after the city council set a public hearing on the matter for May 17.

The council voted Monday to set the hearing date. At an April 19 meeting, the council discussed what the proposal for open containers would look like.

At that meeting, Mayor Mark Carstensen said the proposal calls for the city to sell souvenir cups to rally visitors. Those who wish to walk the streets of downtown Sturgis within certain boundaries during the rally would be able to visit bars and restaurants, fill their glass up and be able to consume beer and wine outside of the businesses.

"Obviously, there's no plan in place yet, but plans have been discussed. I think we can throw out the fact that the city of Sturgis would have locations throughout the rally that would sell the event cups," Carstensen said at the April 19 meeting. "At those locations also, we would work with volunteers and pals where we would ensure that somebody would ID and (give out a) band. It would still be up to the establishment to make sure they are IDing to protect their establishment, their liquor license or mart beverage license."