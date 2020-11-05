Public hearing set for Tuesday on proposed mining operation above Spearfish Canyon

DEADWOOD | Lawrence County Commissioners will hold a 1:30 p.m. Tuesday public hearing on a conditional use permit for a proposed gold mining operation near Spearfish Canyon.
The commission said last month they expect a large public interest at the hearing. To accommodate the crowd, the meeting will be held at The Lodge at Deadwood, 100 Pine Crest Lane. Interested parties may also join the meeting remotely, through GoToMeeting. The instructions on how to join the meeting remotely is available on the meeting's agenda at www.lawrence.sd.us.
At an Oct. 1 meeting, the Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Board voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to recommend denial of the permit for the mine. The conditional use permit was submitted to Lawrence County by Deadwood Standard Project/VMC, LLC. The site is located just above the east rim of Spearfish Canyon and northwest of the Wharf Mine.
Records show VMC, LLC is proposing a mine that would produce up to 870,000 tons of gold ore from 14 quarries ranging in size from half an acre to 5.2 acres. A permit for the Deadwood Standard mine was previously denied by Lawrence County in 2012 over "unanswered questions."
In the new permit application, VMC, LLC changed a bit of the operation where on-site processing of the mined material would not occur, but instead be moved to an off-site location.
The application does not disclose where the off-site processing facility would be located. VMC also included an environmental study on the impacts to water, the scenic views of Spearfish Canyon and noise pollution if the permit was granted.
Another study, prepared for a group called the Spearfish Canyon Owners Association and submitted to the Lawrence County Planning Commission, called into question the study by the mining company.
In other business prior to the public hearing on the proposed mine, the County Commission will meet at 8 a.m. to hear updates from Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean on the Public Safety and Service Center project. The commission will also take action on several planning and zoning parcels throughout the county.
The 8 a.m. meeting will occur in the Commission Room at the Lawrence County Annex Building, 90 Sherman Street, in Deadwood.
