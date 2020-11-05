Public hearing set for Tuesday on proposed mining operation above Spearfish Canyon

DEADWOOD | Lawrence County Commissioners will hold a 1:30 p.m. Tuesday public hearing on a conditional use permit for a proposed gold mining operation near Spearfish Canyon.

The commission said last month they expect a large public interest at the hearing. To accommodate the crowd, the meeting will be held at The Lodge at Deadwood, 100 Pine Crest Lane. Interested parties may also join the meeting remotely, through GoToMeeting. The instructions on how to join the meeting remotely is available on the meeting's agenda at www.lawrence.sd.us.

At an Oct. 1 meeting, the Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Board voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to recommend denial of the permit for the mine. The conditional use permit was submitted to Lawrence County by Deadwood Standard Project/VMC, LLC. The site is located just above the east rim of Spearfish Canyon and northwest of the Wharf Mine.

Records show VMC, LLC is proposing a mine that would produce up to 870,000 tons of gold ore from 14 quarries ranging in size from half an acre to 5.2 acres. A permit for the Deadwood Standard mine was previously denied by Lawrence County in 2012 over "unanswered questions."

