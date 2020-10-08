Public hearing set on proposed mining operation above Spearfish Canyon

DEADWOOD | Lawrence County Commissioners voted Tuesday to set a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 public hearing on a conditional use permit for a proposed gold mining operation near Spearfish Canyon.

The Nov. 10 hearing location is yet to be determined. However, Planning and Zoning Director Amber Vogt suggested it could be held at The Lodge at Deadwood, the same location where the Planning and Zoning Commission met with a large group about the proposed mine last week.

At that meeting, the commission voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to recommend denial of the permit for the mine. Vogt told the County Commission that the space at The Lodge at Deadwood would provide for ample space for social distancing among a large crowd that would be expected for the next public hearing.

The conditional use permit was submitted to Lawrence County by Deadwood Standard Project/VMC, LLC. The site is located just above the east rim of Spearfish Canyon and northwest of the Wharf Mine.

Records show VMC, LLC is proposing a mine that would produce up to 870,000 tons of gold ore from 14 quarries ranging in size from half an acre to 5.2 acres. A permit for the Deadwood Standard mine was previously denied by Lawrence County in 2012 over "unanswered questions."