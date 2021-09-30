Ready for rescue: SURF's Emergency Response Team poised to respond to emergencies

At SURF, the Environment, Safety and Health Department works to eliminate and address hazards through a comprehensive safety program. And, having an on-call team of highly skilled emergency responders who are familiar with the facility’s design and site-specific hazards is a major key to success.

“I want people at SURF to know that a team of highly-trained individuals are here, training and thinking ahead,” said Julie Ewing, director of ESH. “And that makes me feel better, confident and secure working here.”

With 12 full-time team members and 21 part-time members including volunteers, SURF’s ERT is prepared to respond to an emergency at any time.

All full-time members are certified with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. With a variety of professional backgrounds, including emergency room nurse, flight paramedic, firefighters and mine rescue professionals, the team has diverse expertise.

The team constantly puts these skills into practice through their robust training program, including daily training for full-time members, monthly exercises for all members, and quarterly site-wide evacuation drills.