Reception for retiring Sturgis doctor on Friday

STURGIS | The public is invited to a reception at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital to honor Dr. H. Thomas Hermann Jr., who is retiring after 33 years of practicing medicine in the Sturgis community.

The reception is on Friday, Jan. 31, from 2-4 p.m. in the Community Room of Sturgis Hospital and Clinic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Hermann grew up in Sturgis and graduated with the Sturgis High School Class of 1968. He received his medical degree from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine in 1984.

After completing his family medicine residency at the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency Program in 1987, Dr. Hermann returned to his hometown to set up his practice at the Massa Berry Clinic.

He is board-certified in family medicine and is a Fellow in the American Academy of Family Practice. He also serves as a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. He won the J. Batt, M.D. Memorial Award from the Sanford School of Medicine in 2011.

In addition, Dr. Hermann has been active in the South Dakota State Medical Association. In 2016, he was elected as the 135th president of the association. Prior to that he held offices on the SDSMA’s Executive Committee, served as a councilor for the Black Hills District Medical Society, and served as the SDSMA Foundation Board chair.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0