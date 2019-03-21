SPEARFISH | Two Regional Health caregivers were recently honored for 35 years of service to the health of their communities in South Dakota and Wyoming.
Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Young, a Registered Nurse at Spearfish Hospital, and Barbara Riggs, Patient Service Representative in Newcastle, were among the 68 Regional Health caregivers honored during a recent Spearfish Market Service Award Celebration.
The Regional Health Spearfish Market includes medical facilities in Buffalo, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, as well as the Wyoming communities of Newcastle and Upton.
Kathy Young is a Certified Wound Care Registered Nurse. She is involved in Wound Care policies and products in Spearfish and throughout the Regional Health network. Barbara Riggs is the first point of contact for patients when they check into the Newcastle clinic.
Other honorees included:
25 years: Janet Barden, patient services representative in Belle Fourche; Dr. Forrest Brady in Spearfish; Bryan Haivala, physical therapist in Spearfish; Martha McCue, Registered Nurse in Spearfish; Deborah Schmidt, Licensed Practical Nurse II in Spearfish; and Dr. Steven Vosler of Spearfish.
20 years: Jolene Deveraux, patient services representative in Newcastle; Justin Feeser, manager of Physical Therapy in Spearfish: Jae Dee Herren, surgical technician in Spearfish; Judith Howard, patient services representative in Belle Fourche; Nancy Litschewski, admissions associate in Spearfish; Dr. Richard Little in Spearfish; Karen Otterberg, mammographer in Spearfish; and Amy Potratz, Registered Nurse in Spearfish.
15 years: Brenda Andrews, medical technologist in Spearfish; Dr. Richard Keim in Spearfish; Stephanie Kvanvig, clinical assistant in Spearfish; Jill Muth, Advanced Practice Provider in Spearfish; Justin Muth, clinical pharmacist in Spearfish; Tami Joe Simek, financial counselor in Spearfish; Cathy Sowers, Advanced Practice Provider in Spearfish; and Kristen Ulmer, medical imaging quality consultant in Spearfish.
10 years: Casey Bertolotto, Suzanne Campbell, LaVonne Dietrich, Stephanie Gallagher, Melissa Haberstroh, Marilyn Hespe, Vanessa Kudlock, Kara McMachen, Shawn Mechling, Sara Mossett, Erica Noteboom, Lindsy Olson, Jacquelin Tish, Gail Wild and Brian Williamson, all of Spearfish; Jamie Gaughenbaugh of Newcastle; and Ann Parfrey of Buffalo.
5 years: Kristi Altergott, D’Anna Bittner, Charisse Campos, Brenda Carrillo, Rachelle Cockrell, Alyssa English, Jennie Glines, Patty Goetz-Taft, Dr. Jeffrey Heier, Suzanne Hersh, Nicole Hoyme, Angela Kent, Thomas Kramer, Jesse Kurtenbach, Theresa LeLaCheur, Tracy Melvie, Sarah Reid, Jeffrey Schild, Jennifer Stevens, Dr. Tara Ulmer, Jessica Wagner, Mack Welch, Justin Wendt, Heidi Werlinger and Betty Wiebelhaus-Vosler, all of Spearfish; Margaret Dacar and Valerie Gleason of Belle Fourche; and Jenny Glines of Buffalo.