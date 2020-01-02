Regional Health practitioner working with doctor who delivered her

STURGIS | Dr. Chuck Lewis brought Stephanie Davis into the world in 1985.

Now she's a nurse practitioner, and she works closely with Dr. Lewis.

She considers him her mentor.

One summer day about 14 years ago, Family Medicine Physician Chuck Lewis, D.O., was on his boat in the middle of Lake Oahe, frantically searching for his keys so he could drive the boat ashore. A storm was coming, and according to Dr. Lewis, "Storms on Lake Oahe are horrendous. You don't want to be on the water."

Thankfully, a resort manager was able to help him get to safety, but Dr. Lewis will forever be giving Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Davis a hard time for adding to his gray hair that day.

Stephanie, who now works with Dr. Lewis at Regional Health Medical Clinic in Sturgis, was (and still is) his daughter's best friend.

She was on the boat earlier that day - and somehow accidentally took his boat keys when she left, stranding him on the lake.

"It only took me two years to be able to smile about it," he said jokingly. The two share many memories, as their families lived very close by, and Stephanie's father (also a physician) practiced alongside Dr. Lewis for years.