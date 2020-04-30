Reiner joins Sanford Lab Education and Outreach team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | When Nicol Reiner first walked into the Yates Hoistroom at Sanford Underground Research Facility (Sanford Lab), all she could see were numbers. From the narrowing diameter of the spinning conical drums to the length of the cables that raise and lower cages in the Yates Shaft, Reiner curiously considered the mathematics propelling underground science.

Behind every scientific concept is a mathematical scaffolding. Biologists study the numeric sequences inside DNA and RNA. Geologists calculate the strengths and ages of rocks. Physicists work within the structures of the Standard Model and General Relativity—two intricately complex mathematical frameworks. As a veteran mathematics educator and instructional coach, Reiner has learned to notice these hidden figures.

Reiner is also the newest member of the Education and Outreach team (E&O) at Sanford Lab.

“We have a lot of expertise on our team, but Nicol fills a valuable niche with her expertise in mathematics and teacher professional development,” said Deb Wolf, director of E&O at Sanford Lab. Leveraging research being conducted underground at Sanford Lab, the E&O team provides training, teaching tools and materials for teachers so they can inspire and challenge students. In March, Reiner joined the team as the STEM teacher development specialist.