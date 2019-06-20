STURGIS | Western South Dakota almost certainly would have been on the front lines, if the unthinkable specter of nuclear war had come to America in the tense days of the late 1950s and early '60s.
The Cold War standoff between the Communist-bloc nations of eastern Europe led by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization nations of western Europe and the United States, meant that both sides had the capability of destroying each other — and millions of lives in the process — with a proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Fortunately, the deterrence of weapons on both sides, the threat of mutually-assured destruction, helped keep the unthinkable from happening.
“Although both sides came close to a conflict a couple times, not a single shot was fired by either side,” said historian Tim Velder, formerly of Newell and now living in Sundance, Wyo., who detailed the history of western South Dakota’s role in the nation’s Cold War defense in a presentation, “Remember the Titans: Cold War on the Plains,” during Saturday’s Fifth-Annual History Day in Sturgis.
Velder’s presentation keys on the first missiles to be placed in just three sites, one near Hermosa and others east of Sturgis and near Wicksville.
The first generation of missiles, called Titans, were powered by a combination of liquid fuels, oxygen and hydrogen or kerosene and were capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the heart of the Soviet Union, which also had its missiles trained on targets in the United States.
The Titan program is not to be confused with the Minuteman and Minuteman II missile programs which came later with more than 100 installations across the northern Great Plains through the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s.
“When I talk about the Titans, I’ve had ranchers come up to me and say I had one right next to me,” Velder said. “And I say ‘no, you didn’t.’”
The Titan program was approved in 1955, replacing the earlier Nike missile defense program, which was deployed to defend U.S. military installations, including Ellsworth Air Force Base from what was considered the major initial threat, strategic bombing from the air.
Velder detailed the building of three launch sites in western South Dakota, essentially small underground cities, with three launch silos, guidance and control facilities, crew quarters, air and water filtration systems — all designed to survive a nuclear counterstrike by the Soviets if war came.
He said the Titan program, just for western South Dakota, cost more than $300 million, and was active only from 1962 through 1965, when the Minuteman program began.
“You can imagine that over 12 other sites across the U.S.,” Velder said. “Talk about a huge expenditure. I don’t want to say it went to waste, but it only went for three years.”
While the Titan facilities were being built, jobs were plentiful throughout the region.
“The U.S. economy was teetering on recession in 1960,” Velder said. “Many unemployed people came to the Black Hills hoping to find work on the Titan project.”
One of those, Velder said, was Bob Julius, then a young teacher and coach in the Sturgis school system, who was among many who applied for extra work in the missile program.
Julius and another man were hired on the spot to work in what was called Configuration Control.
At the end of the interview, Julius asked the other man, “What is configuration control?”
“I have no idea,” the man said. “I thought you knew.”
Configuration control turned out to be working with construction blueprints and dealing with any change orders that came during the process.
Workers were paid handsomely for what they did, and Julius went on to work on the Minuteman program, Velder said.
Once the Titan bases were closed starting in 1965, they were stripped of valuable materials and left for surplus. The nine 160-foot deep silos have long since filled with water and other debris.
Access roads are gated, with properties now being used by neighboring private landowners for pasture and more sedate agricultural activities, Velder said.
One still-visible remnant of the Titan-era may be seen at Strong Field in Sturgis, where the Sturgis Titans play American Legion baseball.
The Titan nickname dates back to the early '60s Basin League team which played through the 1973 season.
Velder said he inherited a love for history from his parents, including his mother, Linda, curator of the Newell Museum.
After many years as a newspaper reporter and editor in the Northern Hills, he now works in marketing for the Powder River Electrical Cooperative based in Sundance.
He also presented a history of abandoned towns of Meade and Butte County during Saturday's History Day, sponsored by the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society.