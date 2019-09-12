STURGIS | Visitors are inspired to read before they even step inside the Sturgis Public Library
The words “Wisdom Begins In Wonder” on display above the main entrance, provide the impetus to learn and explore through the written word.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, anyone wondering about all the construction in recent months at the library will have their questions answered during a Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting, mixer and open house celebrating the newly-renovated children’s area and community room.
Activities begin with a children’s library card sign-up party at 3:30 p.m., followed by a dedication of the children’s area at 4:30 p.m. A Chamber mixer will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.
According to librarian Julie Moore Peterson, the reorganized children’s area includes an additional 500 square feet of space, with new casework, carpet tiles, paint and wall coverings, new ceiling and LED lights.
Also integrated into the design are reading nooks, areas for study and small groups, and a new computer station and updated reception area.
A large classroom with space for up to 70 people, with up-to-date audiovisual equipment, is also part of the renovation.
A new feature room converted from an outdoor patio adds 350 square feet for a kitchen area -- with cooking classes planned -- and storage space.
“It has been designed to be flexible and used for many purposes whether it be teaching or small serving events,” Moore Peterson said in a release.
“The transformation of these spaces will truly be unique and ones the patrons of Sturgis will be proud and excited about for years to come,” she said.