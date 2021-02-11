Renovation underway at Sturgis hospital

STURGIS | A construction project is underway to renovate and expand the emergency department at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.

When completed, the new emergency department will offer more privacy for patients and a more efficient workspace for physicians and caregivers, said Mark Schulte, President of Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Market.

"Some of the department’s patient treatment areas are currently separated by curtains, which offer little privacy," he said. "When the project is done, each of the spaces will be separated by walls, which will provide more privacy for patients and greater infection control."

The renovated emergency room is part of a larger master plan for Monument Health's campuses across the Black Hills. Construction of the adjoining Sturgis Medical Clinic, completed in February 2018, included a new waiting area for patients, which eased some of the crowding, Schulte said.

Additionally, Monument Health built a new hospital and clinic in Custer in May 2018, a new, free-standing Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital at Catron Boulevard and Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City in January 2019, and a major addition to Monument Health Rapid City Medical Center.