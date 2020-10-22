Rep. Dusty Johnson honors Spearfish veterans

SPEARFISH | U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., honored five Vietnam War veterans during a special ceremony Tuesday at Spearfish's Veterans Memorial in City Park.
Johnson presented Challenge Coins and commemorative pins to veterans Gene Ficek, Ned Luecke, Terry Barrett and Harold Freier during his visit. He also honored veteran James Witt, who died in May, by presenting the recognition to James' widow, Bonnie Witt.
Ficek served in the Navy as a Seabee. He completed two tours in Vietnam as an engineer with the Seabees — whose motto is to build and protect. He was involved in building projects ranging from bridges and helicopter hangars to airports.
Luecke served in the Air Force for 20 years. During the Vietnam War, he served in a mobile outfit based out of the Philippines where he was in and out of Vietnam. He served in Air Traffic Control, maintaining radars.
Barrett served in the Air Force from 1969-1992. He served in Thailand where he worked with bombs, bullets and missiles.
Freier served in the Army for two years and was sent to Germany. While there, he oversaw the food supply.
James Witt served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He won a Bronze Star for service during the Tet Offensive and was proud of his service but his family said James was upset by veterans' reception on return.
"These are five Vietnam-era veterans who didn't get a very good welcome home when they came back to America," Johnson said Tuesday. "That was a particularly divided time in American history, but it's never too late to do the right thing. This was an opportunity for us to provide each of these veterans with a Challenge Coin from my office and a pin from the national government.
"The pin says a grateful nation honors and thanks you for your service. That was a particularly moving message to deliver to these veterans."
Earlier in the day Tuesday, Johnson made a stop in Lead-Deadwood before making his way to Creekside Elementary School in Spearfish. Johnson has been one of the negotiators in Congress on COVID-19 relief and is also the top Republican on the school nutrition subcommittee.
He said it was important to see how schools in South Dakota were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are keeping students safe in school. Johnson said the issue of school lunches and nutrition are important.
"I do think we are in a good place with the school lunch program. There have been a lot of changes over 10 years, with tweaks to federal regulations," Johnson said. "Frankly, we probably did too much change too quickly. We have pared back some of that change, and I think we are in a pretty good happy medium right now, where we are not having nearly as much waste as during the Obama-era reforms. I think the vendors and the schools have caught up with making tasty meals with some of the nutritional guidelines. We really have struck the right spot."
The impact of COVID-19 on schools is important for the rest of the country because it teaches that local leadership is the way to go, not a one-size-fits-all approach, Johnson said.
"I've toured more than a dozen schools in the past few months. All of them are handling (COVID-19) differently, and I like to see that local leadership," Johnson said. "I like to see schools doing things and charting their own course because it gives us an idea of what works. Every area is different, and just having one approach is not the way to go."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
