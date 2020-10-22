Rep. Dusty Johnson honors Spearfish veterans

"These are five Vietnam-era veterans who didn't get a very good welcome home when they came back to America," Johnson said Tuesday. "That was a particularly divided time in American history, but it's never too late to do the right thing. This was an opportunity for us to provide each of these veterans with a Challenge Coin from my office and a pin from the national government.

"The pin says a grateful nation honors and thanks you for your service. That was a particularly moving message to deliver to these veterans."

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Johnson made a stop in Lead-Deadwood before making his way to Creekside Elementary School in Spearfish. Johnson has been one of the negotiators in Congress on COVID-19 relief and is also the top Republican on the school nutrition subcommittee.

He said it was important to see how schools in South Dakota were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are keeping students safe in school. Johnson said the issue of school lunches and nutrition are important.