Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., will visit Black Hills State University on Friday, Sept. 6, to meet with Interim President Laurie Nichols and speak to students.
Johnson will also host a “Inside Scoop with Dusty: Student Edition” from 12:20-1 p.m. that is open to the public. The event is an informal town hall with ice cream where the public can ask Dusty questions or express concerns.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
It will be held in Club Buzz in the lower level of the David B. Miller Yellow Jacket Student Union on campus.