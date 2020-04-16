Reporter meets his final deadline

Gosh, what a ride: So many momentous events, from the Westberry Trails Fire in 1988, which ignited the same day our first son Aaron was born; the 50th Sturgis motorcycle rally in 1990 (when son 2.0 Matthew came along); and now the COVID-19 outbreak, which will still be peaking when our second grandchild arrives soon.

Most indelibly etched are memories of the wonderful people sharing the ride, dedicated reporters, photographers and editors here at the Journal and in Chadron, Scottsbluff and Pierre.

I’m already missing the camaraderie of the Journal newsroom, with all of us working remotely the last few weeks because of the pandemic.

These are perilous times for those most threatened by COVID-19, and for local newspapers. When the pandemic abates —and it will — there will still be a need for storytellers, in whatever form the news comes.

My thanks to all who have allowed me to share their stories.

You may see my byline here and there going forward, but for now, I’ll close with the traditional reporter's code for the end of a story:

--30--

