Two rising stars in the world of country music and a former American Idol will make their first appearance Oct. 10-12 at the seventh annual Wild West Songwriter’s Festival in Deadwood.
The Wild West Songwriter’s Festival has been dubbed one of the “best live music festivals for fans” and one of the “top ten songwriter’s festivals you don’t want to miss.” The three-day event produced by Deadwood Mountain Grand in partnership with the Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau will feature songwriters that have produced or co-written hits that have been nominated for nearly 100 Grammy Awards.
Former ACM and CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and Deadwood favorites, Thompson Square are returning to Deadwood for the first time as writer/artists during the Wild West Songwriter’s Festival.
The duo of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are a force to be reckoned with in the modern day country music landscape. Thompson Square have topped radio charts across the United States, Canada and Australia with No. 1 hits such as “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” “If I Didn’t Have You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About.”
Former "American Idol" contestant David Devaul hails from the small farm town of Britt, Iowa. He was drawn to music at a very early age, leaning toward both rap and country music for the multitude of stories they tell.
Devaul honed his craft while working a number of odd jobs to help support his musical career, and wrote songs for Red Marlow from "The Voice" and "Rayvon Owens" from American Idol. Devaul also serves on the board of 4:13 Strong — a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping disenfranchised men get back on their feet by providing educational, vocational and life-skill training to help them serve productive and rewarding lives.
Born and raised in the small prairie town of Wayburn, Saskatchewan, Canada, Tenille Arts picked up the guitar and penned her first song at the age of 13 and has been performing across the U.S. and Canada ever since. She made an appearance on ABC’s "The Bachelor" to perform her original song, “Moment of Weakness.” The appearance resulted in a record deal with the powerhouse indie label Reviver Records.
She returned to "The Bachelor" in January to perform her song “I Hate This.” The day following the appearance, the single hit No. 1 on the U.S. and Canadian iTunes Country Charts, No. 6 all-genre and No. 2 music video. Her 2017 “Rebel Child” album re-entered the iTunes Country Album Chart at No. 4. CMT included her in their “Ten Must-See Indies You Need To Know,” and Pandora named her one of their new artists to watch.
Hailing from Marin County, Calif., Alex Kline moved to Nashville in 2008 after attending The Berklee College of Music in Boston where she studied guitar and songwriting. She is a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist and was a founding member of the highly touted band The Lunabelles, signed to Sony Music.
Kline has had songs recorded by Ronnie Dunn, Craig Morgan, Lonesome River Band, Terri Clark, Tara Thompson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Maggie Rose, Muscadine Bloodline, Adam Brand and Erin Enderlin. She just finished co-producing Terri Clark’s upcoming record to be released this summer and is currently in the studio with Riser House Records artist, Lala. In addition, Kline has produced records for Tara Thompson, Erin Enderlin and 2018’s Australian CMC Artist of the Year Adam Brand. She has also produced sides for Maggie Rose and John King. Kline is currently a writer for Starstruck Writers Group/10,000 Hours.
The festival will feature three days of free “writer’s rounds,” which will feature songwriters who are excellent performers in their own right singing the hits they have written and telling the story behind the music. These rounds are fan favorites most notably because they are able to listen to songs that have sold millions across the world in very intimate venues throughout Deadwood.
“This is by far one of my favorite events every year,” said Deadwood Mountain Grand general manager Susan Kightlinger. “The songwriters are amazing performers and the stories they tell about how and why they wrote the songs is an absolute thrill.”
Slated to appear and perform are Amanda Jordan, Billy Burnette, Erin Enderlin, Jesse Rice, Justin Wilson, Sheena Brook, Stephen Wilson Jr. Stevie Woodward, Ray Stephenson, Bridgette Tatum, James Elliott, Megan Sloane Linville, Travis Howard, Dean Alexander and Danny Myrick.
In addition to the popular writer’s rounds, the event will also feature local rounds spearheaded by local singer/songwriter Heath Johnson and the South Dakota Songwriter’s Association featuring amazing regional artists as well as demo panels for aspiring songwriters.
All of the Thursday, Friday and Saturday writer’s rounds are free to the public and it is recommended to arrive early to the intimately sized venues.