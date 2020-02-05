Ronnie Milsap and Jo Dee Messina to headline Wild Bill Days

Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; newly penned, emotionally-driven songs; and personal testimony, Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, allowing people to see behind the masquerade.

Fueled by faith, belief, and love, Jo Dee pours her heart and soul into everybody she meets and everything she touches, which is perhaps why Jo Dee Messina is such a timeless name in the music industry. Jo Dee headlines the Main Street Wild Bill Stage on Saturday, June 20.

To kick things off on Saturday, June 20, the Trial of Jack McCall will be performed on the Main Street Stage at high noon. The Trial of Jack McCall has been a mainstay in Deadwood since the mid-1920s, making it one of the nation's longest running plays.