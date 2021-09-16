Rounds Operations Center supports operations vital to SURF mission

For Leonard Burtzlaff, a facilities technician at SURF, the move is a game changer.

Much of Burtzlaff’s time is devoted to metal fabrication for SURF’s dewatering pumping system. But he supports SURF’s operations in a variety of ways. His recent projects include resizing iron washers for timbers in the Yates Shaft, fixing a sagging door, fabricating metal frameworks to hold electrical panels aloft, and custom-fitting a trailer to transport tools through narrow, underground drifts.

In the ROC’s maintenance shop, Burtzlaff’s new workspace is adjacent to other crews with whom he frequently collaborates. It is outfitted with new metal fabrication equipment, including a circular cold saw, ironworker and a bandsaw.

“This facility and equipment gives us a lot more choices for our work,” Burtzlaff said. “And the machinery can be used for any project across the facility.”

The building also includes a warehouse facility. The facility serves every SURF department, tracking and storing inventories from coffee and lightbulbs to electrical wire and rigging equipment.

The previous warehouse’s location at the Ross Campus was accessed through a residential area. It also had multiple floors and rooms, which posed organizational challenges.