It was a month of pink. And it was worth it.
This October, Sanford Underground Research Facility’s second annual fundraiser for the Lead-Deadwood Foundation for Health raised $2,813.84 for local breast cancer patients, surpassing the original goal of $2,500.
“The Foundation for Health helps so many people in the Black Hills region in their fight with breast cancer,” said Mike Headley, executive director of Sanford Lab. “We’re honored to support the Foundation’s efforts to help our neighbors fight this terrible disease.”
All funds raised in the name of breast cancer are dedicated to the Foundation’s “pink bubble,” bridging daily living costs for local breast cancer patients that aren’t addressed by medical insurance. These costs include transportation to and from treatments, travel and lodging for the patient and their families, and lymphedema compression sleeves.
“We at the foundation are so grateful to receive this donation,” said Laurie Wince, director of the Foundation for Health. “It is surely caring when, as one team, a group of employees can show such support for community members battling cancer. It’s financially generous, but it’s the generosity of heart that stands out.”
This year, the fundraiser was propelled by the newly formed Sanford Lab Working Wellness Group. The group’s mission is to plan, promote and support Health and Wellness activities for the Sanford Lab community.
The group organized “Wear Pink” Fridays, delivered cupcakes with pink frosting to all employees, made donation boxes for each onsite work location, spoke at community events and offered a Tough Enough to Wear Pink shirt for each donation. Team members also received pink flags to write the names of family members and friends who have fought or are fighting the breast cancer battle. At the same time, the group promoted educational materials about the dangers of breast cancer, detection, treatment and the need for continued research.
The Foundation has been providing opportunities to the community with health, safety and personal needs for more than 32 years. The Foundation runs the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaign during the Days of ’76 Rodeo as a way to increase support for breast cancer patients in the area. The Foundation has also provided funds to the Regional Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital to redo a section of flooring in order to stabilize the mammogram machine.
“One thing I want to emphasize is that the funds from this campaign stay local,” said Wince. Patients eligible for these funds live primarily in Lead and Deadwood, with a few in the greater Northern Hills. “All funds raised in the name of breast cancer go directly to helping those patients specifically. No employee salaries or fees to national organizations come out of the money raised.”
The Foundation also provides for multiple wellness initiatives in the area. These include funds to help the hospital purchase an ambulance; helmets for kids participating in ski programs; flu shots for non-profit children’s care organizations; and wheelchairs for businesses to offer to their patrons. To learn more about Foundation for Health, visit their website.