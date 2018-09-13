Everyone has days when we feel tired. Usually the cause can be identified and a remedy found.
But when tired turns into fatigue, it can become a real problem — not only for individuals, but for their co-workers. For this reason, Sanford Lab is developing a comprehensive fatigue management program.
“Being fatigued is different from being tired,” said Larry Jaudon, director of Environment, Safety and Health at Sanford Lab. “It requires a recovery time. When people are fatigued, they are more sensitive, their reaction times are slower and they are more apt to make mistakes.”
Acute fatigue is often caused by lack of sleep — say, less than the 6 to 8 hours recommended by medical doctors — overwork or exhaustion. And if it isn’t addressed, it can become chronic.
“The safety and health of Sanford Lab’s employees are important. Our people matter,” Jaudon said. “Our fatigue management program addresses things like shift schedules, shift rotations, hours of work and hours for recovery — which, by the way, are as important as the hours you work.”
The program, currently under review, will be supported by a fatigue management procedure, a risk assessment, a fatigue recognition process and training for employees and supervisors. Jaudon said the program recognizes shifts, whether 8, 10 or 12 hours, without regard to work activity and takes into account travel time as well.
“Culturally in the US, we almost pride ourselves in not using all of our vacation time or on performing work at home, often bragging about how little sleep we’ve had,” said Jaudon, who has worked extensively in other countries. “We train and reward ourselves to live in an unhealthy manner. We need to change that mindset to ensure our people have the recovery time necessary to have a safe and healthy lifestyle.”
The training for supervisors will be a bit different than the training for staff, Jaudon explained. “Supervisor training will include a component that helps them recognize signs and symptoms of fatigue and the processes to mitigate the effects.”
Unlike acute fatigue, which can hurt us in the here and now, chronic fatigue can hurt us over time and seriously affect our health, said Sanford Lab’s Jaudon. “It is recommended that we need between 6 to 8 hours a day to rejuvenate. When we consistently lose sleep, it can add up over time and result in heart-related and mental health issues. It can also exacerbate existing health problems, like anxiety or depression.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic fatigue is a complicated disorder characterized by extreme fatigue that can't be explained by any underlying medical condition. The fatigue may worsen with physical or mental activity, but doesn't improve with rest.
Signs and symptoms of chronic fatigue may include:
• Fatigue
• Loss of memory or concentration
• Sore throat
• Enlarged lymph nodes in your neck or armpits
• Unexplained muscle or joint pain
• Headaches
• Unrefreshing sleep
• Extreme exhaustion lasting more than 24 hours after physical or mental exercise