Sanford Lab internship created in honor of Headley

John “Jack” Headley, spent his life helping people. A devoted father and husband, he believed strongly in serving his community and state.

Jack Headley passed away on Christmas Eve 2019, but his legacy of giving will continue through a new internship at the Sanford Underground Research Facility.

“My dad was a strong supporter of the work we’re doing here at Sanford Lab,” executive director Mike Headley said. “When I would go back home, I shared pictures of what was going on at Sanford Lab and told him about our work. I always had a question or two for Jack about construction or electrical work, which he had decades of experience in. And he always gave me great advice. He was very proud of the work the team was doing here and what it meant for South Dakota.”

A native of Winner, Jack Headley moved to Brookings when, at the age of 14, his father, John, became the president of South Dakota State University. Jack attended classes at SDSU and became an electrical contractor.

He married “the love of his life” and raised four children in Brookings. An amateur radio operator from an early age, Jack used his skills to assist with emergencies across the state, including spending several days in Rapid City after the flood of 1972.

