Sanford Lab: Milestone reached in Yates Shaft top-down maintenance

“Top-down maintenance will now continue in the cage compartments just below the 4100 Level and eventually continue in the utility compartments,” Pietzyk said.

The overarching vision

On the other side of the facility, the Ross Rehabilitation project, a complete rebuild of the shaft’s steel infrastructure, is in the final stages. In terms of facility progress, McElroy says the Ross and Yates Shafts must be considered as a pair, rather than separate systems.

“These two shafts are the access points that make every other part of our work possible,” McElroy said. “Whatever you do with one will impact the other. This has to be the vision for the future of what we are doing here.”

As Sanford Lab leadership considers future plans for the Yates, including an imminent rebuild of the shaft with steel infrastructure, McElroy said the top-down maintenance project will help with that work.

“The lion's share of rock bolting in the shaft will be completed during top-down maintenance, which is a massive, massive advantage to future work in the shaft,” McElroy said.

Keeping maintenance at the forefront