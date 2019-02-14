February is American Heart Month and Sanford Underground Research Facility’s (Sanford Lab) employees kicked it off in colorful fashion: They came to work decked out in red shirts, red hats and even red shoelaces.
Larry Jaudon, director of the Environment, Safety and Health Department at Sanford Lab said the goal is to encourage people to understand the influence they have over their heart health.
“Our team is committed to having a health and wellness program running every day of the year,” Jaudon said. “Currently, we have a fitness program, tracking the amount of time people are being active in a friendly competition. Next month, we will be holding wellness exams to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels for employees and researchers on site.”
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s a perfect time to remember American Heart Month — and to understand how important it is to give your heart some tender loving care.
Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans, taking the lives of 2,200 people each day. In addition, 103 million adults have high blood pressure and 6.5 million are living with heart failure. Certain types of heart disease, such as heart defects, can't be prevented. However, many other types of heart disease can be by making lifestyle changes that can improve your heart health.
The ESH team suggests these 10 lifestyle changes that everyone can adopt to show their heart some love this Valentine’s day.
For additional information, visit the American Heart Association website.
1. Quit smoking.
2. Control other health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
3. Practice good oral hygiene.
4. Get or stay active for at least 30 minutes a day on most days of the week.
5. Build some muscle.
6. Eat smart — limit salt and saturated fat.
7. Limit “junk” (nutrient-poor) foods.
8. Reduce and manage stress.
9. Sleep more; depending on your age range (doctors recommend teenagers get 8-10 hours, while adults should sleep 7-9 hours).
10. Make time for enjoyable activities and hobbies that get you moving.