Sanford Lab prepares to be named DOE user facility

As the Sanford Lab prepares a proposal to become formally recognized as a Department of Energy User Facility, scientists from all over the world met virtually to discuss a myriad of future experiments that would maximize the use of the entire underground space and solidify the future of the Lead facility for decades to come.

Mike Headley, executive director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority which manages the Sanford Lab, told the Black Hills Pioneer that his staff is working on a proposal to become an officially recognized User Facility for the Department of Energy Office of Science.

Currently the Sanford Underground Research Facility is funded through the federal agency, because it provides facility space and resources for major science experiments of worldwide interest. But the official designation as a User Facility would allow the Sanford Lab to have access to resources that aren’t otherwise available.

Additionally, he said it would ensure a set of standards that the Sanford Lab would be required to provide to facility users such as scientists.