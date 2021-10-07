Sanford Lab prepares to be named DOE user facility

As the Sanford Lab prepares a proposal to become formally recognized as a Department of Energy User Facility, scientists from all over the world met virtually to discuss a myriad of future experiments that would maximize the use of the entire underground space and solidify the future of the Lead facility for decades to come.
Mike Headley, executive director of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority which manages the Sanford Lab, told the Black Hills Pioneer that his staff is working on a proposal to become an officially recognized User Facility for the Department of Energy Office of Science.
Currently the Sanford Underground Research Facility is funded through the federal agency, because it provides facility space and resources for major science experiments of worldwide interest. But the official designation as a User Facility would allow the Sanford Lab to have access to resources that aren’t otherwise available.
Additionally, he said it would ensure a set of standards that the Sanford Lab would be required to provide to facility users such as scientists.
“It is a big deal to get a User Facility designation,” Headley said. “It raises our recognition as a research facility, allowing us to compete for science resources. It will enable us to provide additional services to our user community and apply for funding to support those services. This is not funding to directly build and operate a given experiment, but funding for SDSTA to provide more comprehensive services in support of the experiments.”
Headley said he expects to have a proposal submitted by the middle of next year, and the staff is currently in the planning stages for the proposal.
Meanwhile, Sanford Lab Science Director Jaret Heise said 88 scientists from all over the U.S., with representation from the UK, Switzerland, Italy, China and Canada, as well as other countries, met virtually to discuss even more science experiments for the lab. Currently the Sanford Underground Research Facility hosts 27 experiments that involve 85 institutions in eight countries.
The scientists gave 18 presentations for new experiments regarding neutrinos, dark matter, nuclear astrophysics, quantum information systems, geology, biology and engineering. Some specific experiments included planning for a next generation LZ dark matter experiment, a neutrinoless double beta decay experiment that could employ 10 to 100 tons of enriched germanium; an experiment that would use quantum sensors to detect gravity waves and ultra light dark matter; and quantum computers that would improve performance when shielded in an underground lab.
Neutrinoless double beta decay is a theory scientists have been testing, which could help explain the existence of matter in the universe. Heise explained that neutrinos are produced in common particle interactions, such as fusion reactions that power the sun or radioactive decay of potassium in bananas.