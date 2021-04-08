Sanford Lab to hold virtual tour Thursday evening

Sanford Underground Research Facility is inviting the public to a virtual event, “Deep Talks: Move it, skip it, dump it,” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

According to a news release, attendees will explore the newly refurbished Ross Hoistroom and trace the path that rock will travel during future excavation — from the 4850 Level, up the Ross Shaft, along the conveyor and into the Open Cut. Both the hoistroom and the conveyance system are critical to constructing the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility, which will support the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.

Leading this virtual experience is Mike Headley, executive director of SURF, and Joshua Willhite, Fermilab’s conventional facilities manager for the work in South Dakota.

“Mobilization of staff and equipment starts this week at SURF to begin major excavation activities to build the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility,” Headley said. “Along with Fermilab, we’re excited for this milestone and to share the substantial facility upgrades that will make this project a reality.”

DUNE is the world’s flagship neutrino experiment, bringing together more than 1,000 scientists from more than 30 countries and infusing millions of dollars into local, state and global economies.