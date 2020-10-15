Sanford Lab to host virtual Dark Matter Day on Oct. 29

Sanford Underground Research Facility (Sanford Lab) and international partners invite the public to attend “Deep Talks: An International Journey to Dark Matter Detection.” This online event will be streamed on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.

This event is part of Dark Matter Day, an international celebration that aims to shed light on the mystery of dark matter. For the first Deep Talks of the 2020-2021 season, Sanford Lab is partnering with Boulby Underground Laboratory, the University of Edinburgh, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council for a virtual Dark Matter Day event you won’t want to miss.

"Through Dark Matter Day we celebrate the exploration of a mysterious substance that makes up a missing chunk of our Universe,” said Constance Walter, communications director at Sanford Lab. “We are proud and excited to partner with several teams in the UK this year to present a brief history of the research behind dark matter."

There’s far more to our Universe than meets the eye. Everything we can see — everything we know exists — makes up just 5% of the Universe. So, what about the other 95%? Astronomers and astrophysicists believe that approximately 25% of the missing mass and energy in the Universe is made up of dark matter. This ubiquitous particle is everywhere, yet, so far, remains a mystery.