Sanford Lab transitions to new operations level

LEAD | Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sanford Underground Research Facility has been operating in a minimum essential operations mode, since March 25. Beginning Wednesday, SURF implemented additional COVID-related controls and transition to day and night shift underground operations and day shift operations for science and surface projects.

“We put the safety of our team members and the surrounding community first,” said Mike Headley, executive director of Sanford Lab. “Our decision to transition to this new level of operating was not made lightly. We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation at the state and regional levels. Based on the infection rates in the region, we believe this is the right move to make. We’ve implemented a number of controls on travel, physical distancing, health checks, and protective equipment to facilitate this transition.”