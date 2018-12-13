SPEARFISH | The latest entry in the booming Black Hills craft beer industry launched Wednesday, with the official opening of Sawyer Brewing Co. in Spearfish.
Lee Eddy, as with other homebrewers who have turned their hobby into an enterprise, and his wife Ali, an accountant by trade, are owners of Spearfish’s third microbrewery, joining Spearfish Brewing Co. and Crow Peak Brewing Co.
Their brewery is also the first tenant in the new Village at Creekside development in northeast Spearfish, just off Interstate 90, Exit 10.
“It’s been a lot of work both outside and inside. It’s nice to see all the details come together,” said Lee Eddy on Tuesday, as he prepared for another soft-opening night of operation, before Wednesday’s official opening.
Sawyer Brewing is named for Eddy’s family heritage as lumbermen. The brewery’s logo, crossed broadaxes and wheat berries, reflects that lineage.
“We wanted to keep the logo simple, and meaningful,” Lee said.
The building, which seats 75 patrons, features an industrial-rustic chic décor, with tall tables made from ponderosa pine topping a steel framework.
Lee built the tables himself, using a old ponderosa pine taken down at his grandparents' ranch near Deadwood.
Eddy used a massive pine plank for a 23-foot-long, 7-inch thick bar top.
“Getting that in here was interesting,” he said. “There must have been 12 to 15 of us getting that thing in here.”
The Eddys will offer a variety of ales for their opening. On tap are a stout, porter, red, two IPAs and a cream ale.
Complementing the beer, and again keying on their lumber heritage, is Neopolitan pizza baked in a wood-fired oven that reaches between 800-900 degrees.
The Neopolitan style refers to the use of certain tomatoes and mozzarella cheese as a base for the pizza.
The pizza menu was not an afterthought, he said, but a way to set the brewery apart from others.
“I’ve made wood-fired pizza at home and loved it,” he said. “The whole wood-fired oven seem to fit the rest of the theme for us.”
The prime location includes a spacious patio on the west side of the building, boasting a great view of Spearfish Creek rippling past.
“We’re super-excited about the patio. We’ll do some sort of patio grand opening when it gets nice out,” he said.
Sawyer Brewing will be open Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The brewery is closed on Monday.
