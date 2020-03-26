Schools scramble to adjust to remote learning

STURGIS | Teacher Kelli Grubl had typewritten words of encouragement for her first-graders at Sturgis Elementary School, who have been away from school for more than two weeks.

“I want you to know how proud I am of you,” Grubl wrote.

“You are adjusting to something totally different and new. Rockstar! I know you are going to do great! Please know that I miss you and can’t wait to see you again.

“I am with you every step of the way. You are going to ROCK this adventure. Enjoy your day and keep READING!,” she concluded.

Her message, typed in a happy font, was affixed to a manila envelope containing lesson plans for the next month, as teachers and students alike adjust to a new normal of learning away from the classroom.

Schools have been closed since mid-March by Gov. Kristi Noem, with students continuing their education remotely at least until the first week in May, due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Sturgis elementary students and their parents picked up their lesson packets on Tuesday, along with a plastic bags containing supplies from their school desks.