Sturgis Brown High School track and field teams return a strong nucleus, including a slew of athletes who earned places at the last year's State Class AA meet.
The returnees include Ethan Brenneman, defending champion in the 800-meter run. Brenneman joins Trevor Christman and Jared Sailer, both sophomores, on the victorious medley relay foursome. Brenneman also competed on the 7th-place 1,600-meter relay team.
Senior Gavin West captured third place in the 100-meter hurdles and qualified for State in the 300 hurdles, pole vault and 1,600 relay.
Other Scooper boys returning lettermen are seniors Wyatt Engbrecht, pole vault; Alec Keffeler, state qualifier high jump, triple jump; Tayler Opstedahl, 110 hurdles.
Juniors include Nate Andersen, State qualifier 3,200; sophomores Brody Brink, 110 hurdles. 300 hurdles; Brady Buchholz, distance; Brodie Eisenbraun, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and Casey Taul, state qualifier 800 relay.
Senior Cassidy Jorensen notched fourth place in the girls pole vault in 2018. Classmate Loralee Stock collected fith place and sophomore Makayla Keffeler finished sixth in the triple jump. Stock ran a leg on the 800 and 1,600 relays. Keffeler qualified for the AA event in the long jump.
Jorensen and Sophomores Jade Breidenbach, Rachel Cammack, and Josie Kaufman were members of the seventh place 3,200 relay. Other State entrants were: junior Sydney Shaw, seventh in 300 hurdles, 800 relay, 1,600 relay; sophomores Isabel Castillo, 800 relay; Micah Wild, high jump.
Senior Brittany Delzer, throws; junior Breezy Paul, pole vault; sophomores Haley Ferguson, distance; Payton Hedderman, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Trinty Legner, sprints, jumps, are returning letterwinners.
"We are hoping to have another great year," said Sturgis Brown coach Blake Proefrock. "Working around the weather has again proven to be very difficult this spring. I have to commend all of our athletes and coaches for continuing to work hard through difficult conditions.
"We are looking to be strong in field events and have many good athletes spread throughout all running events."
Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish hosts the Black Hills Conference meet May 10.
"The boys won two years ago and the girls have won the last two years," said Proefrock. "The BHC is always tough. but the Spearfish girls and boys look to have a lot and St. Thomas More, Custer and Hill City are always strong."
Brandon Valley hosts the first day of the AA meet May 24. Sioux Falls hosts the combined AA, A and B meets May 25.
Class AA provisional qualifiers will qualify up to a maximum of 24 (automatic & provisional) in each event. If more than 24 meet the provisional/automatic standard in an event, the entries will be cut to the top 24 qualifying performances.
If less than 16 meet the provisional/automatic standard in an event, the entries will be increased to 16 based upon the top 16 performances as verified from the regular season qualifying meets.
"As a team we are always striving to make the podium (top six) at state," said Proefrock, who listed Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Rapid City Stevens as the girls team favorites, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Harrisburg as the boys teams favorites.
Sturgis Brown is scheduled to compete at the Track-O-Rama in Rapid City Saturday.