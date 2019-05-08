STURGIS | If a car, truck, boat, camper, recreational vehicle — even a pet — requires a good cleaning, the planned Scooptown Carwash will be able to accommodate those needs when it opens in September in south Sturgis.
The car wash will be located just to the west of the new Sturgis Brewing Co. located along Anna Street in south Sturgis.
Owner Chris Bergman said the car wash will include two automated wash bays, one a soft-touch wash with brushes and the other a touch-free wash.
Three indoor self-wash bays will include an oversized space for larger trucks. Two outside seasonal wash bay will accommodate motorcycles and also include a larger space for campers and RVs, and the pet wash.
A dump station for RVs is also included.
The Sturgis City Council on Monday night approved a variance for setback for part of the car wash construction from the street. The council earlier approved vacating of an unused portion of Baldwin Street to make room for the car wash.
Bergman hopes to begin construction later this month, with an opening probably in September, he said.
“I just felt there was a need for (a car wash) on the south side, and we wanted to invest in the community,” said Bergman.