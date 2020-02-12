Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman reflects on career and BHSU education degree

Now in her fifth year as Secretary of DLR, Hultman said she enjoys the challenge of staying current on workforce trends. She said she's challenged by the technical aspects of banking and insurance regulations, which impact all South Dakotans’ lives on a daily basis.

“DLR is very diverse – workforce programs, helping employers find workers and helping South Dakotans gain the skills they need to be successful. We oversee nine licensing boards and commissions,” Hultman said.

When asked about her road from an education degree at Black Hills State to the top labor position in the state, Hultman said DLR employs many teachers. The department works with employers to explore what they value for degrees and certificates. That means a constant connection to education.

Hultman is proud to be a fourth generation South Dakotan, born and raised on a family farm west of Belle Fourche, that has been in her family more than 100 years. She chose to follow the same path as two women she greatly respected, her mother and grandmother, in pursuing a degree in education at Black Hills State.

“You can have great expectations about what you want to be when you’re older, but know that many people didn’t take a direct path to their career,” Hultman said. “I want young South Dakotans to know there are hundreds of opportunities for you to create your career in our state.”

