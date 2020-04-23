SEDC receives $6,000 grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) recently received a $6,000 grant through Black Hills Energy’s Economic Development Grant program to support ongoing marketing efforts targeted at attracting additional outdoor product businesses to the Spearfish area.

Outdoor recreation is an economic powerhouse in the United States, producing millions of jobs and billions of dollars in consumer spending each year. According to a 2017 report from the Outdoor Industry Association, American consumers spend more on outdoor recreation than they do on pharmaceuticals and fuel combined.

Spearfish’s outdoor attractions and active lifestyle appeal have been recognized by numerous organizations and publications and have already helped to attract a handful of outdoor-centric companies to the community. SEDC is working hard to encourage more companies of this nature to relocate or expand to the area as they create the type of clean industry and good-paying jobs the community desires.

“This grant will significantly aid SEDC’s ongoing marketing strategies,” said Kory Menken, SEDC Executive Director. “We sincerely appreciate our partnership with Black Hills Energy, as well as their tremendous commitment to SEDC and the entire Spearfish community.”