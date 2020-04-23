SEDC receives $6,000 grant

SPEARFISH | Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) recently received a $6,000 grant through Black Hills Energy’s Economic Development Grant program to support ongoing marketing efforts targeted at attracting additional outdoor product businesses to the Spearfish area.
Outdoor recreation is an economic powerhouse in the United States, producing millions of jobs and billions of dollars in consumer spending each year. According to a 2017 report from the Outdoor Industry Association, American consumers spend more on outdoor recreation than they do on pharmaceuticals and fuel combined.
Spearfish’s outdoor attractions and active lifestyle appeal have been recognized by numerous organizations and publications and have already helped to attract a handful of outdoor-centric companies to the community. SEDC is working hard to encourage more companies of this nature to relocate or expand to the area as they create the type of clean industry and good-paying jobs the community desires.
“This grant will significantly aid SEDC’s ongoing marketing strategies,” said Kory Menken, SEDC Executive Director. “We sincerely appreciate our partnership with Black Hills Energy, as well as their tremendous commitment to SEDC and the entire Spearfish community.”
Thanks in part to past grant support from Black Hills Energy, SEDC has been able to attend both the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market tradeshow in Denver as well as the International Fly Tackle Dealer show. Participation in these shows provided SEDC with the unique opportunity to connect directly with key decision makers and influencers from the outdoor product market and resulted in continued communication with over three dozen prospective companies. This newest grant will allow SEDC to place strategic advertisements in numerous regional and national publications, as well as boost social media, video and website efforts.
“At Black Hills Energy we are committed to helping our customers and communities thrive and grow.” said Marc Eyre, Vice President of Electric Operation at Black Hills Energy.
“Spearfish offers world class outdoor recreation opportunities, so we were very excited to support SEDC through our Economic Development Grant program as we work together to bring additional outdoor businesses to the community.”
